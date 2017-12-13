Kate Middleton Expecting Twin Girls? It’s ‘A Dream,’ Says Report

Kate Middleton & Prince William are reportedly feeling so ‘blessed’ because, according to a new report, they’re expecitng not 1 new baby in April, but 2! SO cute!

Looks like the palace needs to make room for TWO cribs this spring instead of one! After all, Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William, 35, are apparently expecting twins next year, at least according to OK! magazine. The little ones are reportedly both girls, and the royals couldn't be more thrilled about adding to the fam. Even before the exciting news was confirmed though, Kate had a strong feeling she may be carrying two babies instead of one.

“She had an inkling it might be twins because she’s gaining more weight this time than she did during her previous pregnancies,” a source told the publication. “She couldn’t wait to tell William. They always said they would feel blessed to even have one more child — to get two at once is a dream!” Kate’s especially grateful because of how difficult her pregnancies always are, as she’s had to be hospitalized before due to extreme morning sickness. “She’s relieved she won’t have to suffer again for another baby,” the source added.

While there haven’t been twins with royal blood in a whopping 700 years, twins do run in the family for both Kate AND William! After all, Kate’s paternal grandmother had a twin sister and her father had twin great-aunts. For William, his uncle, Charles Spencer — Princess Diana‘s brother — has identical twin daughters, and his maternal great-grandfather was an identical twin. And if twins isn’t enough of a happy surprise, the royals are apparently even more thrilled that they’re girls.

“Truthfully, Wills had his hopes set on another daughter,” the source explained. “Diana always yearned for a little girl of her own, so William likes to think of her smiling down, sharing in their joy.” Queen Elizabeth was also ecstatic by the news, as she’s known to have a soft spot for Princess Charlotte, 2. “Word is, the queen was overjoyed,” the insider said. So far, 2018 is shaping up to be one epic year for the royal family. “The excitement in the palace is palpable,” the source said.

