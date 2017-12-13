Is Brad Pitt Dating Jennifer Lawrence? They’re Spending ‘Late Nights’ Together, Claims Report

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence a couple? A new report claims they have been ‘enjoying lots of late nights together.’ Get the details, here!

Does Brad Pitt, 53, have a new love in his life? He’s apparently dating Jennifer Lawrence, 27, according to a new report from Star. “Brad and Jennifer have been enjoying lots of late nights together. There’s an intense connection between them,” a source told the magazine. The source also noted that, “Brad has had his eyes on Jennifer for years.”

But even if you’re totally behind a Brad and Jennifer relationship, it’s important to note the fact that this magazine hasn’t always been right about Brad’s love life in the past. Star previously reported that Brad was dating Kate Hudson, 38, but she completely shot down the romance rumors on Watch What Happens Live. “That was the craziest rumor of all time,” Kate told Andy Cohen on Nov. 7. “There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact. I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years. It was kind of an awesome rumor. I kind of liked it. I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’re having twins!’”

While we love both Brad and Jen, we aren’t sure how they would personally know each other. They’ve never worked on any movies together, and really the only time we’ve seen them together is in the viral selfie from the 2014 Academy Awards that also featured stars like Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, and Angelina Jolie, who was still in a committed relationship with the Fight Club actor at the time. But the report claims they met through mutual friends, who gave Jen’s number to the star. “Brad was having a little trouble working up the nerve to call Jennifer, but one of her friends told him to go for it because he’s been single long enough,” the source said.

We could definitely get behind Brad dating the Silver Linings Playbook actress, but we won’t know if they’re in a relationship for sure until one or both of them speaks out about it.

