Hold Up — Is Destiny’s Child Reuniting At Coachella? See Beyonce’s Cryptic Hint

OMG! Destiny’s Child may be reuniting at Coachella next year, according to new theory backed up by hints from Beyonce and other members of the group on social media. Find out why the epic reunion could very well happen here!

We all miss Destiny’s Child and have been aching for a reunion ever since we can remember, but we may not have to wait much longer, according to a clever investigation by BuzzFeed. The publication has pointed out how Beyonce may be using social media to hint at an upcoming appearance with her former group at next year’s Coachella, where she’s scheduled to headline, just as she has for other big things in the past. A month before Queen B announced she was having twins, she posted a photo of herself holding up two fingers, and a few months before the announcement for her album, Lemonade, she posted a photo of herself holding up a lemon. Could it be that her recent photo is doing the same thing about that Destiny’s Child reunion? Well, let’s see…

Beyonce posted a photo of herself wearing an AC/DC shirt under a denim jacket on Instagram but only the “DC” part of the shirt was showing. Since those are the initials of Destiny’s Child, we could see how this could definitely insinuate something! Fellow Destiny member, Michelle Williams, was also on the radar for hints when she posted a cryptic photo on her Instagram story of the outfit she wore when the group reunited at the 2013 Super Bowl. “Y’all remember this performance outfit from Super Bowl with Bee?,” she captioned the photo. If you’re a hardcore Destiny’s Child fan, you’ll remember LaTavia Roberson, who was one of the original members who spent a short time with the group. She also posted an interesting message to her Twitter. “I have so much to tell you guys! All I’m allowed to say right now is…nevermind,” the tweet read. Could she also be referring to a reunion?! A last possible clue comes from another original member, LeToya, who posted a throwback photo of the girls to her Instagram a couple of months ago.

Beyonce’s appearance at Coachella was already highly anticipated, but now with the chance of a Destiny’s Child reunion, it’s even more so! It didn’t take long for fans to speculate on this theory and many started taking to their own social media accounts to express their hopes for the reunion. Some said they would spend their life savings to catch a glimpse of the group performing while others claimed that nothing else matters. We have to admit that we’re also freaking out at the possibility of seeing the girls back on stage together. Everything’s only speculation until we have an official announcement, but it sure does seem like there’s something exciting brewing!

THEY. ARE. COMING. COACHELLA IS ABOUT TO BE LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/5RMCahlvAS — Getaway Car 🐍 (@DaKingKK) December 12, 2017

Ok everybody shut up. Destiny’s Child might come back together for a performance. Nothing else matters! — Cersei (@CrazyClarine) December 12, 2017

If you think I’m going to spend my life savings to see Destiny’s Child perform…..Then yes. Yes you are absolutely right I am. https://t.co/0dLoPt8L4C — $tew (@stewperb) December 13, 2017

