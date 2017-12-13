Carmelo Anthony Has ‘Completely Renewed’ His Love For La La: Why They’re Happier Than Ever

Being away from La La has changed Carmelo Anthony’s whole outlook on life. Melo’s determined to show her how much she means to him over Christmas!

They may have separated earlier this year, but Carmelo Anthony, 33, and La La Anthony, 38, both still care about each other deeply. After all, they’ve been married for seven years and have a 10-year-old son together! Spending months apart has given Carmelo time to reflect and realize something huge. He loves La La so much! That’s one of the many reasons why he’s happy that she’s traveling to Oklahoma City to see him for Christmas. He gets to tell her that!

“Carmelo has had a rough time adjusting to the slow pace of Oklahoma City and is looking forward to La La [and their son, Kiyan] coming out for their home game against the Houston Rockets on Christmas day,” an OKC Thunder source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “La La is an incredible mother and Carmelo misses her to pieces. Carmelo wants this moment to be super special and he really just wants to see his family and make the most of the time he will have with them. Since being in OKC, Carmelo has completely renewed his commitment to his wife. He really is dedicated to making his marriage work and keeping his family together under any circumstances”

That’s sweet! They’re celebrating Christmas together for the sake of their young son, but you know that they miss each other, too. It wouldn’t be Christmas if they weren’t all under the same roof! Carmelo’s going to make it count. “Carmelo cherishes these moments he has with Kiyan [and La La] because Kiyan is growing up so quickly and he’s not there to be with him,” the source told us. “When Carmelo decided to waive his no-trade clause for OKC he knew there would be an adjustment period, but he didn’t expect it to be this difficult.”

