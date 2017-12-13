Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Planning ‘Romantic European Wedding,’ Says report

Is Sandra Bullock headed to the alter? A new report claims she and boyfriend, Bryan Randall are planning a romantic French wedding with a star-studded guest list!

UPDATE: A rep for Sandra tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that this report is completely false. The statement from her rep is as follows: “The cover story that ran today in Life & Style is completely false and has no basis in any truth. There are no wedding plans NOR has there ever been any wedding plans. Once again they are manufacturing and inventing lies in order to increase sales for purely financial gain.”

Sandra Bullock, 53, and Bryan Randall, 51, are reportedly planning a romantic European wedding with a guest list that includes a “who’s who of Hollywood,” according to Life & Style magazine. The report claims Sandra’s children, Louis, 7, and Laila, 5, will take part in the wedding. “Sandra and Bryan are very excited,” a source told the mag, adding that their their friends are expecting a wedding as early as this winter!

“They want to tie the knot in the next few months,” the insider claimed. However, Sandra and Bryan are reportedly struggling to figure out where to exactly tie the knot. “They looked into New Orleans or even at her home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but more recently Sandy has been talking about France. She loves the French culture and has mentioned holding the wedding in a quaint countryside town, like Rennes-le-Chateau.”

As for her dress? — The mag reports that Sandra’s wedding attire will be “elegant but nothing too fancy; A long, flowy gown in off white or cream. She wants something timeless.

As for the ceremony? — The source said the couple “will write their own special vows, which they won’t share with each other until they’re opposite each other at the alter,” adding that it will be an “emotional moment.”

As for the guest list? — The alleged wedding will be a star-studded ceremony, according to the mag, which reports that invites will go out to Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, George Lopez, Sia, Chelsea Handler, Matthew McConaughey and Whitney Cummings. And, get this — The mag reports that Sandra plans to ask either Jen or Chelsea to get ordained so they can officiate the wedding.

“Sandra is in a really good place,” the source said, adding that “Sandra is madly in love with Bryan and Bryan feels the same way and treats Sandra like a princess. He adores her.” Sandra and Bryan have been dating for about two years, and reportedly live together with her two children. The couple is very private about their relationship, and Sandra rarely speaks of Bryan, if not at all.

Sandra was previously married to Jesse James. The two wed in July 2005 at a ranch near Santa Barbara, CA. In 2010, Sandra divorce James after his cheating scandal. James came clean about his infidelity after Michelle “Bombshell” McGee, the woman he cheated with, began airing his discretions to tabloids.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sandra and Bryan will ever tie the knot?