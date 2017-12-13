Are Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Getting Married? — They’re Reportedly Talking ‘Blowout Wedding’

Will Mac Miller and Ariana Grande ring in the New Year with wedding bells? They’re reportedly discussed marriage and she’s ready to have the wedding of her dreams!

Is the “Side To Side” singer ready to walk side-by-side down the aisle with Mac Miller? Ariana Grande, 24, and Mac, 24, are so into each other that they’re already talking about tying the knot, according to Life & Style. “Ariana wants to marry Mac as soon as possible,” an insider tells the publication. “They’ve discussed locations, guest lists and honeymoon destinations. Mac’s talking a wedding in Hawaii, while Ariana says she’d be fine marrying in her home state of Florida and honeymooning in Hawaii.”

Ariana and Mac went public with their romance in August 2016, and after nearly a year-and-a-half of dating, Life & Style reports they’re ready to take the next big step. Oh, and speaking of big – if and when these two do say “I Do,” it’s going to be a huge love extravaganza. “They want a blowout wedding with all their friends and family,” the insider tells Life & Style. “Ariana wants an all-white wedding, — from the dress to the flowers to the cake.”

The insider also said that the two are “so cute together. They already feel like they’re married.” Aww. Ariana sparked some engagement buzz when she rocked a bit of bling during the One Love Manchester benefit concert. As she was performed during the benefit, raising money for the victims of the Manchester bombing, the “Dangerous Woman” singer wore a diamond around that finger. Fans thought that Mac might have gotten down on one knee, but neither said anything about it afterward.

If these two talking of getting hitched less than two years together seems a bit soon, Ariana and Mac have already decided “they can’t live without each other,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The sweethearts, who are “very much in love,” have no problems in their relationship. They hang out a lot, always work through their problems and are in a really great place. It seems if things are so good, why not take the next step?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should Ariana and Mac get married?