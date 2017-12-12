WWE’s Paige Admits She ‘Contemplated Suicide’ After Sex Tape Leak

WWE wrestler, Paige went through a dark time after a sex tape and explicit photos of her made way around the internet in March 2017. She said she had suicidal thoughts, anorexia and balding from the stress of it all.

WWE wrestler, Saraya-Jade Bevis, 24, who goes by her ring name Paige, broke down in tears during a new interview, where she addressed the dark aftermath of her sex tape leak. After a sex tape and explicit photos spread like wildfire on the internet in March 2017, Paige admitted that she “contemplated suicide” from the stress of the situation. The athlete also confessed that she was hospitalized for stress-induced anorexia, that also led to her balding. “When they came out I barricaded myself in the house for a couple of months,” she said on the Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia podcast. “I was so sad to the point I was contemplating suicide… that’s why I was doing such stupid stuff. I was drinking heavily at that point… I was just like in a really really really bad place.” Paige continued to reveal how “broken” she became after her private videos and photos were released.

“I’m not a bad person… I don’t be want to be known as that. People make mistakes; I’ve make a ton of mistakes… I was young, I was dumb, I was like 19/20-years-old.”

“That scarred me, just people invading my privacy, to the point where sometimes I don’t want to go out. People are just looking at me bad.

“I was on the floor, I was so low. I got so skinny and ended up collapsing with exhaustion in hospital in England. They told me at the time it was like stress-induced anorexia… I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping, I lost all my hair. I have clippings right now but I literally have no hair because my hair fell out, because I was so stressed… It just broke my heart. I was like ‘why would someone want to do that to someone?’.”

“I had a ton of people destroying me. Cyberbullying is a real thing. 50 percent of that is what made me want to kill myself. These people don’t have a life. I usually just snap out of things, but a girl wrote to me who told me I was her biggest inspiration. … Just having that support system made me kick out. I do have the best fan base.”

Paige also spoke of about the harm social media can do, while she admitted that she deleted her account amidst the scandal. She recently returned to the WWE ring after months away due to a slew of tumultuous reasons — Paige underwent neck surgery; She was suspended by WWE twice, for violating the company’s wellness policy; Paige was also suspended for alleged drug use.

