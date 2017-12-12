Sarah Illig’s Caribbean vacation with her husband took a turn for the worse when she was viciously attacked by a shark. So much for a honeymoon! Watch the terrifying video here.

To many, a honeymoon is a relaxing vacation filled with romantic memories. For Charleston real estate agent, Sarah Illig, it was a nightmare. She and her husband of six weeks, Evan Caroll, thought they were embarking on an innocent excursion in the Bahamas, but instead found themselves in a dangerous situation. Sarah nearly lost a limb when she was surprisingly attacked by a nurse shark. “I felt a whoosh of water, something clamped down on my arm and I assumed my husband was playing a prank on me,” Sarah said according to The Daily Mail. Unfortunately, this was not a practical joke and she has the bite marks to prove it.

The craziest part of it all is that Evan captured the entire incident on his GoPro. Who knew those little cameras actually come in handy? The video shows Sarah approaching the shark and suddenly jerking back and swimming away. Sarah was in so much shock that she didn’t initially feel the attack. “Less than a second later I realized how much it hurt and looked past where my goggles were blocking my side vision to see the shark (bigger than myself) latched on to my arm,” she said.

Sarah showed the world she was a true champion by sharing the photos of her arm and the video of the attack on social media. She captioned the post, “Ended the honeymoon with a bang (bite).” Whew! We can all let out a sigh of relief. Sarah luckily only suffered from flesh wounds and didn’t need stiches or severe medical attention.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sarah’s story? Would you try swimming with sharks after reading this story? Let us know your thoughts below!