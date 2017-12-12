Doug Jones: 5 Things To Know About Democrat Who Won U.S. Senate Seat In Alabama

Former prosecutor Doug Jones defeated Republican and accused pedophile Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election for a U.S. Senate Seat. We’ve got five things to know about him.

The people of Alabama gave many in the nation a huge sigh of relief by electing Democrat Doug Jones, 63, to fill the open U.S. Senate seat in congress. He was in an uphill battle in a very red state, but his opponent Republican opponent Roy Moore, 70, was rocked by allegations from eight different women who claimed he molested or sexually abused them when he was in his 30’s and they were teenagers. Jones led a valiant fight even though Moore’s racist and sexist comments, open hatred of the LGBT community and non-Christians on top of the pedophilia allegations really helped bring out the vote against him. We’ve got five things to know about our newest U.S. Senator Doug Jones

1. Jones is a former United States Attorney.

In 1997 then President Bill Clinton, 70, appointed Jones to become the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. His nomination sailed through the U.S. Senate on a voice vote and he served in the position until 2001.

2. Jones prosecuted members of the KKK for the 1963 bombing of an African-American church that killed four little girls.

One of his first tasks as U.S. Attorney was reopening the case against Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. and Bobby Frank Cherry for their roles in the deadly Birmingham, AL church bombing at the height of the civil rights movement. He got guilty convictions on both men, who were then sentenced to life in prison for their heinous act.

3. Jones opposes many of President Donald Trump‘s plans.

He is opposed to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Trump’s tax reform plan that gives corporations and the rich huge tax breaks while shifting the burden onto the middle class. Jones also opposes the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, which Trump has been trying to dismantle. He supports the Paris Climate Change Accord that Trump pulled out of and is a proponent of renewable energy.

4. Like Moore, Jones is Christian but didn’t make religion a massive campaign platform like his opponent did.

For the past 33 years he has been a member of the Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, AL.

5. Jones is a married father of three.

On the day he won his senate seat he was also celebrating his 25 year wedding anniversary to wife Louise. He mentioned it in his victory speech and it was SO sweet! The couple have three kids Courtney, Carson, and Christopher.

Doug Jones: “Alabama has been at a crossroads … tonight, ladies and gentlemen, you have taken the right road.” pic.twitter.com/0sQiO5WUzP — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2017

