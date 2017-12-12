Will Khloe Kardashian Give Birth In L.A. Or Ohio? — Her Reported Plans For Baby’s Arrival

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian may have 2 homes, but she knows exactly where she wants her baby to be born! Find out here if she’s set on LA or Cleveland — and why!

While Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, home-base is technically in Los Angeles, along with the rest of her family, she’s been living a good chunk of the year in Cleveland, Ohio with her NBA-playing boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26. But when it comes time for the reality star to give birth, Khloe wants to be as close to her mom and sisters as possible, according to People magazine. “Khloe wants to give birth in L.A. That’s the plan right now,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told the mag. Her baby isn’t reportedly due until February, but Khloe also wants to spend the holidays close to home. “For Christmas, Khloe wants to be with her family,” the source added.

If Khloe does spend the holidays with her family though, that means she would have to be away from her baby daddy on Christmas, as Tristan has a game on Dec. 25. “Tristan has a game on Christmas Day, so they are still deciding if they will celebrate together, or apart,” the insider explained. “Either way, they are spending New Year’s together.” No matter how her holiday plans pan out though, Khloe plans on celebrating her pregnancy soon with her fam. Click here to see adorable pics of Khloe and Tristan.

The star has yet to have a baby shower, but, according to People‘s source, one is in the works — and it’ll reportedly be small and intimate, like Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, last month. “Khloe seems very happy,” the source says. “She doesn’t really talk about the baby. She hasn’t had a baby shower yet, but has one scheduled.” Apparently the Kardashian sisters are organizing the event along with Kris Jenner, 62, and Khloe wants it “to be low-key.”

Although neither Khloe nor Kylie have officially announced their pregnancies yet, the two are reportedly both due early next year. It’ll be Khloe’s first child, while Tristan is already the proud dad to son Prince Oliver, who turns 1 this month. Khloe and Tristan have been dating since September 2016 and couldn’t be happier about becoming parents together!

