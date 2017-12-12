‘Star Wars’: What Order To Watch All The Movies In Before Seeing ‘The Last Jedi’

‘The Last Jedi’ is out in just a few days, so it’s time for a last-minute binge of all the ‘Star Wars.’ So, what order should you watch these movies in before heading to the theater? We’ve got you covered!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is gearing up to be one of the biggest (if not the biggest) movie of all-time. The film, directed by Rian Johnson, is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s The Force Awakens. The movie is the eighth in the Star Wars saga, and the ninth Star Wars movie as a whole. The Last Jedi features characters from the original trilogy, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), so knowing the chain of events that led all the characters to this moment is crucial. With Rey’s parentage being such an important question that needs to be answered, knowing Star Wars history is essential.

There are three separate trilogies to be aware of. The original trilogy features Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi. The first film in the second trilogy premiered over 20 years after the original film was released. The Phantom Menace was followed by Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. But these films were not released in chronological order. How does Rogue One fit in? Where does the current trilogy fit in the timeline? If you’re looking to binge Star Wars from the beginning, here’s the order you need to watch:

1. Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace

2. Star Wars: Episode 2 — Attack of the Clones

3. Star Wars: Episode 3 — Revenge of the Sith

4. Rogue One

5. Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope

6. Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back

7. Star Wars: Episode VI — The Return of the Jedi

8. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15.

