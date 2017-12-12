Rooftopping: 5 Things To Know About Daredevil Craze That Killed Wu Yongning

A video of Wu Yongning falling to his death went viral recently, but it didn’t quite explain why he was doing stunts on top of a skyscraper to begin with. So what exactly is rooftopping? Here’s what you should know.

Wu Yongning was famous for rooftopping, and unfortunately he also went viral for dying from it. After a video showing him falling to his death off a 62-story skyscraper took over the Internet, it had everyone questioning what this dangerous trend is and what the point of it could be. Here’s a roundup of everything you need to know about rooftopping:

1. Wu Yongning was ‘China’s first rooftopper.’ The 26-year-old rose to fame for videos of himself doing risky stunts in dangerous settings (like the top of a skyscraper, for instance.) He would scale the buildings without safety equipment, relying only on “martial arts training and careful planning.” He would tiptoe across narrow beams, and do pull-ups on the edges of roofs, which is what he was attempting to do when he accidentally fell to his death. He shared more than 300 videos on Weibo, which is China’s equivalent of Twitter.

2. The goal is to achieve viral fame. If you’ve ever seen those wild videos of someone doing an insane acrobatic stunt on the top of a skyscraper, that’s rooftopping. People do it basically to take shocking photos or videos with the hopes that they’ll go viral after being posted on YouTube or social media.

3. There’s no specific law against it. While the craze isn’t technically illegal, most cases of rooftopping involve trespassing which tends to be a civil offense, which means you’d likely be sued instead of prosecuted if you were caught. However, trespassing in some areas like railways and underground stations are criminal offenses. You could also potentially be charged with criminal damage, theft, or other offenses, depending on the circumstances.

4. There are plenty of people who’ve become famous for it. Russian model Viktoria Odintsova made headlines in March 2017 after she posted a photo of herself dangling off the Cayan Tower in Dubai. Harry Gallagher, known on Instagram and YouTube as Night Scape is based out of London, and is known for scaling iconic structures like the arch at Wembley Stadium.

5. There have also been plenty of people who’ve died from it. Wu isn’t the only person to accidentally die while attempting to do a stunt at a scary height. There have been several deaths from the craze, with some teens plunging several stories to their deaths in the same way Wu died.

