Kylie Jenner ‘Nervous’ About Travis Scott’s ‘Commitment’ To Being A Father While On Tour

Does Kylie Jenner think Travis Scott will be a good dad? HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY found out that she’s ‘nervous’ about his ‘commitment as a father.’ What?!

Kylie Jenner, 20, still hasn’t commented on her reported pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t already preparing for life post-baby. Luckily, she has plenty of sisters and a killer momager to help her out, but starting her own family is still probably pretty scary. So how does she feel about bringing a little one into the world with Travis Scott, 25?

“Kylie is getting anxious as her pregnancy is progressing. She is quietly fighting off any doubts and concerns and worries about what kind of father Travis is going to be,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kylie had a wonderful childhood with two loving parents and she desperately wants to give her baby a similar or better experience growing up. However, she is nervous about Travis’ commitment as a father.” Oh no!

Kylie’s worries about Travis stem from his busy schedule. He has a few more concerts lined up through the end of Dec. 2017. “Kylie and Travis have not been spending a lot of time together during her pregnancy, mostly because he has been so busy with work. Kylie has been pushing back on her fears about the future instead hoping that things change when the baby arrives,” the source added. “Kylie’s mind is telling her to prepare for the worst while her heart is telling her that once their gorgeous baby is born, Travis will be more present and be the devoted father she was lucky enough to have as a child.”

We aren’t totally surprised the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is worried about her boyfriend’s level of commitment. As we’ve previously reported, she’s “been pleading with Travis to move in with her full time and take a break from work once their baby arrives,” a source told us, EXCLUSIVELY. Honestly, we don’t blame her. Having your first kid is nerve-racking, even when you have the support of your several famous sisters behind you.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie has anything to worry about?