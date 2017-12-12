Tiny ‘Seriously Considering’ Solo Career After Xscape Tour If Band Fizzles Out For Good

‘Tiny’ Harris has been loving every minute of her tour with Xscape. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Tiny is ready to go solo if the group disbands.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is getting a “crazy” kick out of returning to onstage stardom. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told us that despite being a little homesick, Tiny has had a blast on her Xscape tour. “Tiny loves being on tour, but she misses Tip and the kids a lot,” our source said. “That said, it’s a case of absence makes the heart grow fonder, and she really enjoys hanging out with the girls and crew. Being on tour makes Tiny feel young. It’s awesome being back in the groove and feeling like a star once again. Tiny still gets a crazy kick out of being up on stage and performing in front of hundreds of screaming fans. She’s really got her groove back, and she has a taste for stardom once again after years of playing mom and taking a backseat to Tip’s career.”

When it comes to life after tour, things are a little more uncertain, our source claims. However, one thing’s for sure: Tiny is willing to branch off if Xscape decides to split up. “It’s still up in the air what will happen to the band once they finish this tour,” our source added. “They’ve committed to getting back to the studio and making another album, and they will likely head back out on the road, at least on a North America mini-tour to promote the new music, but nothing further than that is set in stone right now. Tiny is seriously considering branching out on her own though if things fizzle out with the other girls. She’s feeling really reinvigorated and has even been writing some new music that would be perfect for a solo career.” We reported earlier how Tiny twerked onstage and got real about she treats T.I. , 37, in the bedroom. Honestly, she should re-watch the clip (below) and maybe use it as inspiration for a new single — it’s that steamy!

However, when it comes to her estranged relationship with T.I., things are still left in limbo. Not only do we hope they find a way to work things out, we’d love to hear some new solo songs from Tiny in the future. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Tiny, who went “revenge” blonde after emotional splits.

HollywoodLifers, are you just as excited as we are over the prospect of Tiny going solo? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.