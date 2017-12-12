‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Which 4 Artists Will Make Season 13’s Finals?

It’s time to find out will make the Finals on season 13 of ‘The Voice’! The Top 4 will be revealed on the Dec. 12 episode — follow along right here as it all goes down!

To kick off the night, host Carson Daly immediately gets to some results, and he reveals that the first season 13 finalist is Chloe Kohanski from Blake Shelton’s team. Chloe has been a fan-favorite for weeks, and landed at the top of the iTunes charts after the Dec. 11 episode, so it’s not much of a surprise that she will be heading to the finale. Now, there are only three spots left — two will automatically get in based on America’s votes, and three of the other five will have one last chance to sing for the Instant Save.

Before it’s time to get more results, we’re treated to a performance by XAmbassadors, Machine Gun Kelly and Bebe Rexha, who sing their new song “Home.”

