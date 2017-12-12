The Rock’s GF Debuts Baby Bump In Gorgeous Red Dress As They Cozy Up At ‘Jumanji’ Premiere

Dwayne Johnson’s expecting a baby girl with GF Lauren, and the 2 couldn’t have looked happier showing off her bump on the ‘Jumanji’ red carpet! See the sweet pics.

There’s another little girl on the way for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian! The two announced the exciting news via Instagram on Dec. 11, and just hours later, the actor appeared on the red carpet arm-in-arm with his ladylove. The duo turned the LA premiere of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle into date night, as Lauren also showed off her baby bump for the first time! Lauren dressed her growing belly in a velvet red gown that hugged her figure beautifully, and she was absolutely glowing from head to toe! Click here to see more celebs showing off their gorgeous baby bumps.

Lauren and Dwayne actually coordinated their outfits, as the mom-to-be wore a shade of holiday red and Dwayne rocked a festive burgundy suit. Lauren’s frock also featured a halter neckline, asymmetrical skirt, and stunning thigh-high slit. She wore her light brown hair in loose, voluptuous waves. The cutest thing about the couple’s red carpet appearance though is how adorable they looked posing for the cameras together. Dwayne had his hand resting on Lauren’s bump nearly the entire time, and the two’s chemistry was off-the-charts!

Dwayne and Lauren are already the proud parents of daughter Jasmine Lia, who turns 2 on Dec. 16. And it’s Jasmine who actually helped the couple announce their new baby news. “Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺,” The Rock posted on Instagram, along with an adorable picture of his little girl in front of a pink sign that reads, “It’s a girl!” SO precious!

Dwayne ended his caption with, “@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.” The star is also father to 16-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson, whom he had during his marriage to Dany Garcia, 49. Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how gorgeous does Lauren look? Do you love her velvet maternity dress?