Season 22 of ‘The Bachelor’ is going to be racing at full speed! The first full trailer for Arie’s season brought ALL the drama. Will Arie find his one true love? Or will he walk away broken-hearted?

“It’s been a tough journey to get here, and I’ve had my heart broken,” Arie Luyendyk Jr. says in the opening moments of The Bachelor trailer. “It’s surreal, in a way. If I turn back time, I don’t know, I could have done things differently.” Is Arie talking about the present or the past? Arie’s on a new journey to find everlasting love after getting his heart broken on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. Arie is ready for love, and hopefully his soulmate is within the 29 beautiful women competing.

One gorgeous contestant calls the 36-year-old race car driver “extremely passionate,” while another says he’s the epitome of “Prince Charming.” Arie definitely hits it off with some of the women. He’s seen passionately making out on a jet ski and kissing in the hot tub! But there’s major drama this season. One single mother stirs up tension in the house by thinking she deserves more time with Arie than the rest of the women.

There are a lot of tears shed this season, and even Arie breaks down crying at one point. “My biggest fear was getting to the end and proposing to someone who wasn’t ready,” Arie admits. There’s one girl in particular that Arie really falls for this season. He’s getting ready to tell her that he loves her and get down on one knee.

But someone from one of the contestant’s past comes to shake things up. “I want my girl,” a contestant’s ex says to the producers after showing up to set. “I’m here to tell her that I want to marry her.” Arie is blindsided by this turn of events. “This has just kind of blown my mind that he’s here,” Arie says. “It’s f**king upsetting.” The trailer ends with a very scared Arie: I’ve had my heart ripped open, and I don’t know how this is going to end.”

If Arie looks familiar, that’s because he’s no stranger to Bachelor Nation. You probably remember Arie from Emily’s season of The Bachelorette. Even though Arie and Emily seemed made for each other, Emily ended up choosing Jef Holm instead. The Bachelor season 22 will premiere Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

