9 Snapchat Queens Of 2017: Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter & More

Move over, Kim Kardashian! There are some new Snapchat queens in town. We’ve rounded up nine of the hottest celebs to follow on Snapchat RIGHT NOW.

When you think of Snapchat queens, Kim Kardashian may come to mind. Though she definitely is still high on our list, there are some others celebs who have really stepped up their Snapchat game in 2017! Whether its makeup, fashion, food, or just plain fun, these ladies have their Snapchat game on lock. Obviously, all the Kardashian sisters are on our list. Khloe Kardashian is always posting her insane workout routines, while Kourtney Kardashian likes to post cute videos of her family, her cooking, and her lifestyle. Mean while, Lip Kit queen Kylie Jenner sticks to mainly her makeup line, and also some posts sexy selfies on the reg!

But the Kardashians aren’t the only ones on our list! You definitely need to follow Ariel Winter. The actress is always posting sultry selfies, workout routines, and just plain hilarious stuff! We can’t forget when she twerked on her dog Casper and nearly had us in tears! Comedy gold! In addition to Ariel, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown posts some great content as well. She posts cute pics with her co stars and her every day adventures with her friends, super fun!

Some other grade A Snapchatters you have to follow include the ever so hilarious Chrissy Teigen, bombshell Bella Thorne, and Nicki Minaj! Chrissy loves to post her making delicious meals which will leave your mouth watering. She also posts a whole lot of Luna, and who doesn’t want to see that!? Bella Thorne posts a lot of sexy selfies showcasing her perfect body, as well as fun times with her friends and boyfriend, and oh! LOTS of cats! Nicki Minaj pots a lot of super funny snaps as well. We can’t forget her and Blac Chyna‘s Snapchat series earlier in the year which had us thinking they are total squad goals!

HollywoodLifers, who are you favorite celebs to follow on Snapchat? Let us know below!