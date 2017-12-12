Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Miami Blowout Revealed: They Were ‘Arguing’ Like Crazy

Could this be the beginning of the end? Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, were caught having a ‘heated argument’ in Miami, FL on Dec. 9, and it was NOT pretty!

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were PDAing up a storm at Art Basel Miami Beach over the past week, but multiple sources tell Page Six that the couple had an explosive argument at a Surf Lodge pop-up at the W Hotel! “They were arguing and definitely in a fight,” one witness from the “Kith x Daniel Arsham” event, hosted by Jayma Cardoso, tells the site in a Dec. 11 report. “[Sofia] wouldn’t even talk to him. He grabbed her neck to try and kiss her, and she wasn’t having it. They ended up leaving.” Oh, boy.

Scott also reportedly showed off some of his trademark rage when a female partygoer commented, “Scott, you look upset,” according to another spy. Scott apparently didn’t know the woman, and he turned to her and yelled: “I’m not upset! I’m not upset! What do you want, do you want a picture?!” Yikes, sounds like whatever is going on between him and Sofia had him pretty riled up!

Still, it looks like Scott and Sofia made amends. They later arrived together at LIV at the Fontainebleau at approximately 4:00 AM, as the outlet reports, and Sofia took a turn in the DJ booth. See pics of Sofia Richie vs. Kourtney Kardashian in bikinis here.

Miami A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

