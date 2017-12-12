Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson Expecting Twins: ‘We Decided To Double Up’ On Babies

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson’s family is about to double because they’re officially having twins. Read the exciting announcement here!

This family is about to increase from two to four! Robert Herjavec, 55, and Kym Johnson, 41, gave us all great news when they announced that they were expecting their first child as a couple. But now, Robert and Kym, who married in Jul. 2016, have provided a huge twist to their original announcement — not only are they having their first kid together, they’re having their first two kids together. That’s right, Kym is having twins! The two of them confirmed this exciting news on Dec. 12. “We waited so long that we decided to double up!” Robert and Kym told People. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.” Check out their initial announcement below!

Needless to say, we offer our sincerest congratulations to Robert, who also has three children from a previous marriage, and Kym! We reported earlier how Robert and Kym both took to Instagram to announce that they were having their first baby by posting an adorable photo where you can totally see a baby giving the tiniest thumbs up. However, now that we know they’re actually expecting their first two children together, their exciting news just got even more thrilling. This new development truly deserves two thumbs up!

The former Dancing With the Stars pro and Shark Tank star confirmed their romance in Sep. 2015 before getting engaged in Feb. 2016. While you celebrate their quickly growing family, click here to see the pics of Robert and Kym’s adorable wedding.

"It's a thumbs up" 👍🏻🤰💕 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

HollywoodLifers, are you just as excited for Robert and Kym as we are? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.