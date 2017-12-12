Rihanna Jets Off To London With BF Hassan Jameel After Flashing Rumored Engagement Ring

Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel stepped out together for the first time since she was seen wearing some serious bling on her ring finger. Read about their getaway here!

Rihanna, 29, and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on Dec. 11, and she was conspicuously covering her left hand from view… almost like she wanted it hidden. Recently, Rihanna appeared in New York City wearing an enormous ring, complete with a champagne-colored diamond, on that finger. Naturally, her new bling had everyone wondering if Hassan had gotten down on bended knee to pop the question. CHECK OUT THE PICS OF RIHANNA AND HASSAN ARRIVING IN LONDON HERE.

While arriving for their perfect London getaway, these two inseparable lovebirds looked as happy as can be. We reported earlier how a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Rihanna is not actually engaged, and that “right now she is just toying with people.” Well, mission accomplished, RiRi. However, the fact that she’s guarding the finger in question from public view is pretty suspect. Then again, it is London in December — perhaps Rihanna was just chilly! Despite Rihanna wearing a ring just to troll us all, the source said that the ring “was a not-so-subtle message to Hassan, too.” Time will tell if he gets the hint and the two settle down for good.

At the end of the day, the fact that Rihanna is traveling with Hassan is a great sign that the two are getting more serious as a couple. While you imagine how beautiful Rihanna would look in a wedding dress, click here to see pics of celebs, including Rihanna, who have worn the top ball gowns in 2017.

