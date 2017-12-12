Prince Harry & Prince William Surprise Fans At ‘Star Wars’ Premiere & Even BB-8 Took A Bow

It was a royal night out at the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ premiere! Prince Harry and Prince William stole the show on the red carpet in matching black suits with bowties!

Prince Harry, 33, and Prince William, 35, suited up for the red carpet premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in London! The brothers looked dapper in matching black tuxedos with bowties front and center. The royals walked past a line of Stormtroopers on the red carpet, where they were greeted by none other than, BB-8, who took a respective bow in front of the princes. Both Prince Harry — who is newly engaged — and Price William were all smiles as they gazed down at the character.

And, not only are William and Harry princes, but, they’re actors too! The brothers actually filmed scenes for The Last Jedi together when they visited the London set last year. While rumors flew for some time that they had filmed a secret cameo, John Boyega, 25, recently confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, during its annual actor roundtable. “It wasn’t intimidating, it was fun,” Boyega said. “I thought, like, ‘Of course, it’s Star Wars, they’re going to bring the royal family.’ It felt fun. They were in Stormtrooper costumes.”

William and Harry filmed cameos alongside Tom Hardy, the three are set to appear as Stormtroopers in a scene with Boyega in an elevator. Rumor has it that the brothers’ characters will be protecting Boyega’s character, Finn in the scene. However, we’ll all have to wait and see when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

As you may know, William and Harry are huge Star Wars fans. The brothers were photographed on set in April of 2016, where Williams shared laughs with BB-8 and Harry and Chewbacca were all smiles as they shared a sweet hug.

Take a look at William and Harry’s royal red carpet experience!

The Force is strong on this red carpet! #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/j6NYKzY3lw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

