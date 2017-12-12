NBA Week 8 Preview: This Week’s Lineup & Storylines

As the NBA season heads into the new year, we’re finally seeing teams find their footing! The Cavs are on 12-game winning streak and OKC is finally winning games; But, there’s still questions, like… when will we see Kawhi Leonard?

Week 8 of the NBA season here! The Cavs are doing what they always do — Giving fans a scare with a slow start and then amping things up. Now, they’ve clenched the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference on a 12-game winning streak. And, LeBron James, is playing at an MVP level. Speaking of King James, him and the Cavs are set to take on Sixers this week. While some teams will continue their regular schedules and/or road trips this week, other teams will travel to play at the NBA Mexico Games, which will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 7 — Brooklyn will take on OKC [Thursday]; Then, Brooklyn will face Miami on Saturday, Dec. 9. Click here for photos of the NBA’s latest campaign — This Is Why We Play.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics – Monday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV — This is actually the third meeting between Boston and Milwaukee this season. Each team has won on the other’s home floor, for the competitiveness is at an all time high. It’s bound to be a close matchup since Giannis Antetokounmpo, has well, been living up to his nicknamed, The Greek freak.” Not to mention, the Bucks have since added point guard, Eric Bledsoe to their lineup. However, Kyrie Irving has been leading the Celtics and its young roster through a bright season, despite losing Gordon Hayward early on.

Washington Wizards @ Portland Trail Blazers – Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV — This is going to be fun, period. This matchup will put two of the NBA’s top backcourts in a head-to-head battle — the Wizards’ John Wall and Bradley Beal vs. the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Wall has been out with a knee injury, with no set timetable for his return.

The Golden State Warriors will kick off their road trip in New Orleans on Monday, Dec. 4, when they take on the Pelicans, who are arguably the most surprising team this season. Many doubted Anthony Davis, Boogie Cousins and the Pelicans, but they’ve been playing with passion. Then, Golden State Warriors @ Charlotte Hornets – Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN — Wednesday’s game will be a special one for Golden State’s PG, Steph Curry, who was raised in Charlotte. That’s also where his father, Dell Curry, played for a decade [1988-98] with the Hornets and he holds the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring and three-pointers made. Steph went to high school in Charlotte and played his college at ball nearby Davidson College. It’s also a big week for Curry as he is just five three-pointers away from reaching a career 2,000 points.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Philadelphia 76ers – Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, TNT — In their last meeting, on Nov. 15 in LA, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid became the first player in NBA history to post at least 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in a game. So, all eyes will be on him to deliver a show-stopping performance, alongside his partner in crime, Ben Simmons. Then, there’s Lonzo Ball, who has been going through a tough time being consistent, specifically with his shooting ability. However, then there’s the Lonzo who became the youngest player to record a triple double against the Nuggets in later November. He’s a bit unpredictable at the moment, so we’ll have to see if the process wipes out the Lakers, or if LA prevails over Philly.

Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons – Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN — The Pistons have already won on the road at Golden State, Minnesota, Oklahoma City and Boston on their way to posting the second-best record in the Eastern Conference through Nov. 30. This is a balanced team that plays together at both ends. Detroit’s Ish Smith appeared in six games with the Warriors in 2011-12, one of 10 teams he has played for since going undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2010. He has found a niche with the Pistons.

Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs – Friday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN — This matchup is on everyone’s radar as the Celtics have been on a hot streak. Nonetheless, Tony Parker is back and running the floor flawlessly with Manu Ginobili who is proving to be ageless this season, slamming the rim at age 40. But, where is Kawhi Leonard? — His timetable remains a day-to-day situation, although Parker teased that he would be back very soon!

WEEK 8 TOP TEASER:

On Thursday [TNT], the NBA’s breakout rookie scorer, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, goes head-to-head with NBA scoring leader James Harden, who scored 56 points against the Jazz last month.

HollywoodLifers, who are your picks this week?