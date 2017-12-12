‘Marvel’s Runaways’: Can You Spot The Stan Lee Cameo?

Surprise! Stan the Man finally makes his appearance on this week’s ‘Marvel Runaway’s’! Oh, and the kids learn WAY more about their killer parents than they expected.

Finally, some explanation about Pride! We flash back, again, to fifteen years ago. Jonah (aka Mr. Creepy Lawyer/Crypt Keeper) has gifted Alex’s parents their home/labyrinth. Seriously. They accept the bizarre present with the caveat that he’ll be asking them a favor later. Cut to the couple, and the rest of the members of Pride wearing their red robes and being utterly confused. They’ve all accepted favors from Jonah in the past, and now he’s cashing in his.

Pride is about helping Jonah, though we still don’t know what he’s afflicted with. We see the first sacrifice, and a little more insight into what’s going on. All we know at this point is that the pod incites the “pure conversion of matter into energy.” The sacrificed kids are dead, sort of — but they live on in the body they inhabit. The only person who’s in on this, besides Jonah and Leslie? Tina. Of course!

For a show called Runaways, these kids sure are tied to home (please don’t @ me, comics readers). Niko’s mom clam-jams her in the coolest way possible: showing her how to work her magic wand. It’s simple. All you have to do is think about what you want the most, and your thoughts get transferred to the staff. Un-think it, and it goes away. Cool, right?

We learn even more about the rest of the gang’s parents this episode. Chase’s parents actually had an affair. His dad, the less-rich Tony Stark, was with his mother while she was married to an abuser — Chase’s real father. We already know that she’s having another affair right now, with Niko’s dad. And so does her husband. Victor tells everyone at a swanky fundraiser, hosted by Pride, about the affair, and then immediately collapses. Remember the brain tumor? Things are getting worse.

But fear not; Jonah is here! He apparently has a magic serum that can cure brain cancer, and yet isn’t selling that bad boy for major $$$. Victor’s basically cured after that, and doesn’t remember his major freakout in front of a room of wealthy donors. Problem solved? Speaking of the fundraiser, the kids are all there to celebrate their parents/take them down. Their limo driver to the event? STAN FREAKING LEE! There’s always one Stan Lee cameo in a Marvel project, and we’ve been waiting anxiously for the Runaways appearance. He tells the kids to have a safe night, and he’s off.

Since they’re also teenagers and not just superpowered, amateur spies, there’s a lot of hormones and feelings going on in this episode. We’ve already established that Niko and Alex have a thing, but it’s about to get complicated in this group. Gert likes Chase, Chase likes Karolina, and Karolina likes…Niko! Being a good church girl, she doesn’t want to admit that, but there’s definite sexual tension. She combats it by kissing Chase. High school is rough! That goes doubly when a drunk Karolina learns that she’s not also sparkly, but can fly!

The episode ends in the worst way, but we live for this drama. Molly, desperate to find out more about her parents, asks Alex’s mom to tell her “before it’s too late,” aka before the kids put them in jail. She blurts out something about seeing them partying in “robes.” GIRL.

New episodes of Marvel’s Runaways drop Tuesdays on Hulu.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this week’s episode of Marvel’s Runaways? Let us know!