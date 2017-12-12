Lionel Richie Hoping Fight Between Sofia Richie & Scott Disick ‘Ends The Relationship For Good’

Worried Lionel Richie is hoping the latest fight between his daughter Sofia and BF Scott Disick will end their romance for good. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details!

Scott Disick, 34, and his much younger girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, reportedly had a blowout fight in Miami and her worried dad Lionel Richie, 68, hopes this is the nail in the coffin for their head-turning relationship. “Lionel is hoping any fight that may have occurred between Sofia and Scott ends the relationship for good. Lionel has been uncomfortable with the age difference between Sofia and Scott and has been struggling while watching his daughter fall in love with an infamous player like Scott,” a source close to the Richie family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Lionel is afraid that the Scott will break Sofia’s heart and so the concerned father hopes that whatever disagreement Scott and Sofia may be dealing with will be the beginning of the end of their romance,” our insider adds. The couple has baffled fans with their 15 year age difference, but seemed to be drawn to each other by their mutual love of partying and the jet set lifestyle. They finally posed for their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at Miami’s Art Basel, seeming to cement their relationship status. See pics of Scott and Sofia, here.

Page Six reported that the couple had an explosive fight at Miami’s Surf Lodge pop-up at the W Hotel. “They were arguing and definitely in a fight,” one witness from the “Kith x Daniel Arsham” event, hosted by Jayma Cardoso, told the site in a Dec. 11 report. “[Sofia] wouldn’t even talk to him. He grabbed her neck to try and kiss her, and she wasn’t having it. They ended up leaving.” Yikes! Unfortunately for Lionel, the pair patched things up later, arriving together at LIV at the Fontainebleau at approximately 4:00 AM, as the outlet reported, and Sofia took a turn in the DJ booth. Even though Art Basel Miami ended on Dec. 9, the couple has stuck around the sunny city enjoying the beaches and red-hot nightlife.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Sofia make a good couple? Or is their age difference too creepy?