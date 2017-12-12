Sen. Kristen Gillibrand Was Trashed By Trump After She Demanded He Resign — Why She’s Right

Let me ask you this — would any CEO of a major company survive today if he had been credibly accused of sexually harassing 19 women? Nope. Then why is Donald Trump still our President?

You have to agree that no large American company’s Board of Directors could stomach today what Donald Trump has been accused of. The President of the United States, who admitted on Access Hollywood‘s videotape that he liked to “grab women by the p***y,” has faced allegations that he groped women’s breasts, butts, legs, a vagina, and that he forcibly kissed and stuck his tongue down women’s throats. His accusers have gone public, sometimes multiple times in press conferences, in TV interviews and even in court. That’s why Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is saying that enough is enough, and that these alleged sexual assaults can not be tolerated in the highest office in the land. Not anymore, not now, not ever.

“President Trump has committed assault, according to these women, and those are very credible allegations, and he should be fully investigated and he should resign,” the 51-year-old mother of 2 told CNN in an interview on Dec. 11. She backed that statement up with this tweet: “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.”

And listen, you can’t just accuse New York democrat Gillibrand of being political and partisan, trying to use the sexual harassment issue to merely score political points. She was also the senator who led the call for democratic Senators Al Franken and John Coyners to resign for the very same reason — sexual harassment allegations. Gillibrand has long been a vocal combatant against sexual harassment, including in the military.

So how did Donald Trump respond? Even worse than you’d expect. “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!” Not only is Trump throwing out his usual vocab of insults (it’s one area that he has a large vocabulary for), but he’s making a creepy veiled sexual suggestion about her being willing “to do anything” for money. And by the way, these is no fact to his assertion that she has ever gone to his office, period.

None of that was lost on former Fox & Friends anchor Gretchen Carlson, author of Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back, and who tweeted : “What do you mean @SenGillibrand would ‘do anything’ for campaign contributions?” Bottom line — Trump just sexually harassed Gillibrand on Twitter for calling him out.

Amber Tamblyn agrees: “‘And would do anything for the them.’ He’s inferring Senator Gillibrand would use her body to get campaign contributions if she had to. He’s talking. Wow. WOW. This is the President of the United States. Wow.”

Yes, wow. But, no more wow, than Trump dismissing all 19 of his accusers as liars. He tweeted today, Dec. 12, that Democrats “are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!” Not only is there very public proof of Trump meeting many of these women, but he’s also, what a surprise, more than willing to believe every woman who ever made a sexual harassment allegation against former president Bill Clinton. In fact, he invited several of them to sit front row at his Oct. 9 debate against Hillary Clinton, in an attempt to unnerve her. He didn’t.

Neither, does he believe any of the nine women credibly accusing Alabama Republican Senate candidate, Roy Moore of sexual harassment, mostly when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. He’s all in with supporting Moore, who has called these women a bunch of liars, too. So let me ask you — how would you feel if you, or your sister or a friend were sexually harassed or assaulted and the men in your life didn’t believe you and then launched an assault of insults at you? What if this happened at your workplace and you were victimized by your boss or co-worker, and YOU had to leave and they got to stay? Now, who would you want in your court? Donald Trump and Roy Moore or Kirsten Gillibrand? Who would stand up for you?

This is how Senator Gillibrand responded to Trump’s sexually insulting tweet. “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

I think you have your answer. As you know, many major American companies have been forcing out their CEOs or other executives who have been accused of sexual harassment in recent weeks, but the president has not had to answer to any of his accusers. Keep that in mind, each and every opportunity you have to vote! Do you agree, HollywoodLifers? Let me know.