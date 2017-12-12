Roy Moore: Chrissy Teigen & Twitter Slam His Wife’s Cringeworthy Defense Against Anti-Semitism

So awkward! Roy Moore’s wife responded to anti-semitic claims with the worst possible defense ever, and now, Twitter is slamming her!

Kayla Moore was speaking at an event for her husband, former Alabama state judge, Roy Moore in Midland City, Alabama on Dec. 11, when she decided to fight back against those anti-semitic accusations that she and her husband recently faced. “Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews,” she started. She then, went on to explain that she and her husband couldn’t possibly be anti-Semitic because their lawyer is jewish. As you’ll recall, the Alabama Senate candidate suggested that Democratic billionaire George Soros would be going to hell because he’s jewish. He’s also said this about other jewish people in the past.

Anyway, Kayla went on to explain that she also has very close jewish friends who she often spends a lot of time with — it was another attempt to prove she and Roy aren’t anti-semitic — however, it did anything but that. Even clap-back queen Chrissy Tiegen, 32, took to Twitter to address Kayla’s cringeworthy comments. “You are given one minute, ONE MINUTE to speak. It should not be this hard to not say something racist in ONE MINUTE,” she tweeted.

If you, too, are cringing right now, you’re not alone. Not only did Chrissy react to Kayla’s speech, but the video was so outrageous it even became a trending topic on Twitter. After trying to defend her husband against anti-Semitism, Kayla also responded to accusations of racism, according to The Week. “Fake news would also have you think that my husband doesn’t support the black community,” she said. “Yet my husband appointed the very first black marshal to the Alabama Supreme Court. We have many friends that are black and we also fellowship with them in church and in our home.”

