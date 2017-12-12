Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: Why They May Not Spend Christmas Together

Even though Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back together, they likely won’t be spending the holidays together, according to a new report. Here’s the unfortunate reason why.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, spent Thanksgiving apart, and it looks like they’ll also be going their separate ways for Christmas. The 25-year-old’s family is reportedly hesitant that she’s seeing Justin again, and he has not been invited to their holiday celebration, according to People. “Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events,” an insider told the mag. However, when she’s in L.A. on her own, she’s made no secret of the fact that she’s been hanging out with her ex. Although it’s been a few days since we’ve seen them together, they’ve been photographed at dinner, church and even seen kissing in the weeks since their October reunion.

“Justin and Selena are great,” People’s source added. “They still spend a lot of time together, but are being low-key about it. [Justin]is set on proving that he is a better boyfriend.” Of course, with Jelena’s history, it’s not exactly surprising that her family would be hesitant. They’ve broken up and gotten back together a number of times, and Selena has publicly cried over the demise of the relationship in the past. She recently proved they’re definitely going strong right now, though, by liking a photo that Justin posted on Instagram — and considering she’s not even following him, she must’ve went out of her way to do it!

Sel’s family may not be quite on-board with the pair’s reconciliation, but the Biebs’ mom is definitely for it. “I’ve met her and we have a special bond, so I think she’s precious,” Patti Mallette gushed to People over the weekend. “I can’t really speak on their relationship, [though], that’s between them.”

