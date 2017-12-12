James Corden Welcomes Baby #3 With Wife Julia — A Little Girl

And baby makes 5! James Coren’s officially a 3-time dad after his wife Julia gave birth to another daughter, and we couldn’t be happier for the sweet couple. Get the exciting details here!

James Corden, 39, and his beautiful wife Julia Carey have expanded their family once again! The television producer gave birth to the couple’s third child on Dec. 12, according to the late night talk show host himself, and it sounds like he’s really thrilled about welcoming his newest addition into the world. The newborn is a baby girl, making James and Julia the proud parents of two little girls and one boy, as they already share daughter Carey, 3, and son Max, 6. Now Carey and Max get to be big siblings — how cute is that? Click here to see some of the most adorable celeb babies in Hollywood.

“Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry [Styles] for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x,” James posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday evening. (See tweet below!)

News broke in July that James and Julia were expecting again. Two months later, in September, the comedian revealed their impending bundle of joy was a baby girl. “I said we would stop at number two and now we’ve got another one,” James said at the time. “So I think this is the last. We are very excited.” He then added, “It’s a girl and I’ve already got a girl so it won’t be too much of a surprise. We both can’t wait.” Aw! Congrats again, James and Julia.

