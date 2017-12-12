Jack Black’s Son Awkwardly Disses ‘Jumanji’ Remake: ‘It’s Not Going To Be As Good’ As Original

We’re cringing! We had high hopes for the star-studded ‘Jumanji’ remake, which stars Jack Black, but he recently revealed that his son doesn’t think it’ll outdo the original.

We’re a little nervous for the potential success of the Jumanji remake now that we’ve learned Jack Black‘s son doesn’t think the new movie will be a hit. While at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, December 11, Jack told Us Weekly that his son, Samuel, 11, slammed the idea of the 1995 movie being remade. “Sammy, do you remember what you said when I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be in Jumanji?’” Jack, 48, asked his son at the event, when Sammy served as his plus one. Sammy replied, “I said it’s not going to be as good as the older one.” Ouch! We wonder if he’s changed his mind now that he’s seen the movie.

Jack Black, who stars in the remake and plays a high school girl trapped in a man’s body, laughed at his son’s early review of the film. “That’s what he said, and it’s true,” Jack teased. “He said it’s not going to be as good as the original.” Sammy sounds like a tough critic to us! But we can understand why he’d be nervous for a remake. The original movie, starring Robin Williams, premiered in 1995 and has been a fan-favorite for over two decades. This remake has a slightly different storyline in that it tells a story of four teenagers who find themselves trapped in a video game — not a board game, like the original movie. The teen physically become avatars and they’re forced to overcome several challenges in order to survive the game.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Nick Jonas also star in the movie that premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

