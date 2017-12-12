Gwen Stefani Stuns In Red Dress & More Holiday-Inspired Outfits During Christmas Special

In her Christmas special, Gwen Stefani wowed us over and over again with a number of epic Christmas-themed ensembles. See her looks from the show here!

Gwen Stefani, 48, took the stage for various performances and appeared in a number of skits during her Christmas special, Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which aired Dec. 12, and she had a different outfit at every turn! At one point during the show, Gwen looked like an absolute ice princess, when she wore a long-sleeved, shimmering dress with poofy white skirt on top. She paired the look with a silver headband and red lipstick that was perfect for the holidays! Later, she went even bigger, with a blush-colored, ruffle dress, and her hair and makeup in a similar style.

We really got into the holiday mood, though ,when Gwen changed into a strapless red dress with massive layers and a lacy, floral design. Does anything scream Christmas more than this look!? And how about when she resembled a candy cane by rocking a silver and red, striped, one-sleeved bodysuit. She looked all wrapped up for the holiday season by adding a huge red bow headband to go with the look, and the performance was so cute, as she was joined by little boys and girls in their own festive attire. When she performed with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 40, she went with a red, plaid, hi-lo style dress, changing things up a bit but still keeping with the Christmas theme.

Click through the gallery above to check out more of Gwen’s holiday-inspired looks from her Christmas special — there’s still time to get your best festive attire together before the holidays, and this is definitely some good inspiration!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Gwen’s looks during her Christmas special? Which was your favorite?