Gwen Stefani Reveals She & Blake Shelton Always Sing To Each Other: ‘We Don’t Talk’

Can these two get any cuter? Gwen Stefani admitted that her and Blake Shelton ‘just sing like a musical’ instead of talking to each other! Get the adorable details, here!

Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, have a fairytale romance, complete with impromptu musical numbers, and all! While baking a Apple Parmesan Pie with Giada De Laurentiis, 47, on Williams Sonoma’s Facebook Live, the “Hollaback Girl” star opened up about her relationship with the country crooner. Giada asked Gwen is she ever sings in the kitchen with Blake, and it turns out they actually harmonize more than they speak to one another. “We’re like we’re in a musical constantly and we just sing,” Gwen said. “We actually don’t talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like ‘I love you’, like it’s pretty much the whole time like how great we are.”

Maybe being constantly serenaded is yet another one of the things that Gwen finds sexiest about People‘s Sexiest Man Alive! While speaking with Ellen Degeneres, 59, on Dec. 8, the No Doubt vocalist gushed about what she finds most attractive about her man. “If you think about it…what defines sexy? It’s really so personal. And for me, it’s really that big old heart and that sense of humor,” she says. “He doesn’t even take himself seriously, and he’s such an incredible person, so it works out. That’s sexy, to me it is.” We’d say breaking spontaneously into song fits in with his good sense of humor!

Obviously we knew singing was incredibly important to both of them, but we’re so excited to know that they can enjoy their love for music together. Thankfully, they shared their matching talent with the rest of us for a duet on The Voice. They took the stage together on Dec. 4 to sing Gwen’s song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which Blake co-wrote. We couldn’t get over how in love they looked while singing the romantic lyrics to each other!

But singing isn’t the only thing these two do together. Gwen also confessed to Giada that the Voice judge, “has a good feel for cooking,” even if his dishes aren’t the most healthy. “Mostly things that are bad for you,” Gwen told the Food Network star. “Everything’s fried. It shocks me, because growing up in California, we are a specific breed, we learn how to be healthy and in Oklahoma they learn just how to have fun and eat and like not worry about it. It’s fun though.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gwen and Blake singing everything they say to each other?