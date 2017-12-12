Chrissy Teigen Becomes Latest Celeb Mom To Proudly Reveal Bare Baby Bump: See Growing Belly

Chrissy Teigen only announced her pregnancy last month, but already the star’s popping out of her clothes! See the star’s impressive baby bump progress here!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, is one proud mama-to-be! Taking to Snapchat on Dec. 11, the pregnant model put her baby bump on full display as she shared a sweet video of herself showing off her bare belly. In the clip, Chrissy unbuttons the bottom of her shirt and flashes her stomach. Chrissy even turns to the side, to give fans a solid view of her budding curves! Click here to see more celebs showing off their bare baby bumps.

“It doesn’t look like anything from here,” Chrissy said in the vid as she faced a mirror head-on. As she turned to the side though, her pregnancy curves became WAY more apparent. “But then you go here…” Chrissy added, as she gave fans a side view. Voila! Chrissy is only the latest celeb mom to show off her bare baby bump, as stars have regularly posed nude while pregnant after Demi Moore‘s famous 1991 Vanity Fair cover. Since then, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and more, have proudly showed off their bare bellies!

Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, 38, were visiting Oslo, Norway at the time Chrissy shot the Snapchat on her phone, and just over the weekend, the two attended the Nobel Peace Prize banquet there. Chrissy rocked a gorgeous pink gown with long sleeves and a cut-out neckline to the event. Even better, the dress perfectly accentuated her budding bump!

While in Norway, Chrissy and John also explored a winter carnival — but Chrissy was sad she couldn’t ice skate. “Everyone else gets to ice skate but me. John won’t let me ice skate,” the star says in one video, as her hubby can be heard off-camera saying, “You’re pregnant!” Good call, John! Chrissy WAS however, allowed to indulge in all the goodies the festival had to offer — including hot dogs and delicious-looking cake pops.

John and Chrissy celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sept. 14, and the two could not be more in love! “I’m much luckier to have John’s personality in my life than he is to have mine,” the model has previously said about her man. “He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how candid Chrissy is on social media? Are you excited to find out if she’s having a boy or a girl?