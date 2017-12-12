Selena Gomez & More Of The Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions Of 2017

Nip slips, missing shoes, and crotch shots, oh my! Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & more suffered wardrobe malfunctions this year. See the worst outfit mishaps of 2017!

From a nipple showing through a sheer shirt to flashing underwear while getting out of a car in a dress, wardrobe malfunctions happen to the best of us. Celebrities, unfortunately, are not immune to the gust of wind blowing a skirt out of place, and even more unfortunately, they usually have someone photographing the embarrassing incident. However you personally feel about wardrobe malfunctions, they happen quite frequently, and not even stars like Selena Gomez, 25, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Beyonce, 36, were able to avoid them this year. But not all nip slips are created equal, which is why we rounded up the 15 most embarrassing celebrity wardrobe malfunctions of 2017.

Selena has a fantastic style sense, but taking risks with your clothes don’t always pay off. There was a week in June where she suffered one outfit mishap after another. It started while out on a date with The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), 27, which is actually pretty strange to think about in a post-Abelena world. The “Wolves” singer wore a black dress for the romantic night out in New York City on June 6, but her sexy ensemble was probably more sheer than the star bargained for. Not only did her nipples show right through the front, but the flash from paparazzi’s cameras made her black thong clearly visible as she got into the backseat of a car.

As if her double wardrobe malfunction wasn’t bad enough, Selena then suffered another one just two days later on June 8. While promoting her single, “Bad Liar” in Los Angeles, Sel wore a very chic structured white top. From the front, there didn’t seem to be anything wrong with the ensemble, but photos from the side captured the major nip slip. But the star didn’t seem phased by the malfunction, and honestly she had no real reason to. She looked great, side boob and all. We’re definitely not brave enough to try the look though!

