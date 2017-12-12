Beyoncé & Zendaya Lead Off The Holiday Golden Girls Of 2017 — See Pics

Looking for some New Year’s Eve outfit inspiration? We’ve gathered our favorite gold dress moments from some of our favorite celebs over the past few weeks — see pics, here!

With the holidays quickly approaching, 13 days until Christmas to be exact, it’s finally time to pull out your best shimmery or sequin ensemble. If you don’t already have a party outfit in mind don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Celebrities like Beyoncé, 36, Zendaya Coleman, 21, Cardi B,25, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Miley Cyrus, 25, have already kicked off “gold dress” season and we couldn’t be more excited.

Beyoncé, blessed the “bee hive” Dec. 12 with an Instagram post of her rocking a gold cheetah print wrap dress. She paired the figure hugging look with an emerald clutch and gold mules. Beyoncé has been consistent with the jaw dropping looks and has posted nonstop flawlessness to her Instagram for the past couple of days. Although we can’t get enough of Queen Bey’s style, Zendaya and Cardi B were also spotted rocking chic gold numbers.

Zendaya was dressed to kill as she stepped out in a gold trench dress while leaving The Today Show Dec. 11 in New York City. Her look couldn’t be more fitting since her latest movie The Greatest Showman received three Golden Globes nominations, including one for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy. Can we say masterpiece? Keeping with the theme of art, Cardi B gave us a shock and awe feel with her go-go inspired dress as the 2017 Art Basel in Miami. She took her look to a fierce level by pairing the dress with platinum blonde hair and gold pointed toe heels. But I mean what else did you expect?

Beyoncé, Zendaya and Cardi B aren’t the only stars who know how to flaunt a gold dress. Check out the other showstoppers in the gallery above! We hope to see more festive dresses in the near future.

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity gold dress is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts below!