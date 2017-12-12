CA Fires: Cause Of Skirball Fire That Destroyed Homes Revealed As ‘Illegal Cooking Fire’

We finally know the cause of the Skirball Fire that wrecked numerous homes in Southern California on Dec. 6. Officials say an ‘illegal cooking fire’ started the enormous blaze.

A wildfire, dubbed the Skirball Fire, broke out on Dec. 6 near the Skirball Center and Getty Center in Los Angeles, and immediately sent the area into panic. While it came as a complete shock, we now finally know what caused the disastrous fire that devastated Southern California. “LAFD investigators have determined the fire was caused by an illegal cooking fire at an encampment in a brush area adjacent to where Sepulveda Boulevard crosses under the San Diego (405) Freeway,” officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department said this morning, Dec. 12. “At the time of the LAFD’s arrival there were no individuals present at the area of origin and there have been no arrests made in connection to this fire.”

The Skirball Fire burned over 400 acres, destroyed six homes, and damaged 12 others, our sister site Deadline reported. The California fire, however, isn’t even the most dangerous one raging through the area. The Thomas Fire is continuing to burn in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and remains the most dangerous of the four still burning in Southern California. It’s already spread to 234,200 acres as of this morning and is only 20% contained. Since the morning of Dec. 11, the fire destroyed nearly 50 more homes.

These fires have obviously caused immense havoc on the area and its inhabitants. Mandatory evacuations went into effect, while at least 225 firefighters were on the scene attempting to control the dire situation. Celebrities like Chelsea Handler, 42, and Paris Hilton, 36, had to make an escape from their residences, while other stars like Kim Kardashian, 37, kept fans informed by sharing terrifying footage and images of the hellscape, while urging people to stay safe and evacuate if asked to. California-based company Apple is also doing its part for the citizens of its home state. The tech company pledged $1 million for Southern California wildfire relief, and also donated another $1 million for the fires in Northern California that occurred two months ago. While it’s unfortunate that these fires occurred, it’s good to know that in times of tragedy, there are people who will step forward and help those in need.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts in the comments below.