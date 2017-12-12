Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other With Romantic Duet During Xmas Special

Love was in the air during Gwen Stefani’s televised Christmas special on Dec. 12 — because her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, joined her on stage for a stunning performance!

Gwen Stefani, 48, was the queen of the night during her holiday TV special Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which aired Dec. 12, and it was only fitting that her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 40, showed up to show his support! The country singer joined his girl onstage for a special performance. They sang her holiday song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which Blake co-wrote, and they looked so in love while singing the romantic lyrics to one another onstage. Gwen looked stunning in a red plaid ensemble, which totally fit in with the festive atmosphere.

The couple seemed to only have eyes for each other as they performed, although they made sure to pay special attention to the crowd during the set, too. Their chemistry was absolutely electric as they belted out the song, too. This was one of many times that Gwen was center stage during the Christmas special — she performed several times throughout the night, singing both classic songs AND new songs from her album, which came out in October. Blake wasn’t the only other celeb in attendance, either. Gwen’s pals Seth MacFarlane, Ne-Yo, Ken Jeong and Chelsea Handler also showed up, providing both music AND comedy during the one-hour show.

Blake and Gwen actually just performed this exact same Christmas duet on the Dec. 4 episode of The Voice, so even though it’s a fairly new song, they’re certainly already quite comfortable singing it together. The lovebirds spent Thanksgiving together in November, and are expected to also spend Christmas with each other. They certainly seem ready for the holidays!

