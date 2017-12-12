How To Keep Hair Shiny In Dull, Cold Winter Weather Like Beyonce — Expert Tips

Beyonce’s hair is long and strong, and shiny! Despite the cold temps, you can have great hair, too. Get tips from Beyonce’s stylist below!

Beyonce, 36, relies on colorist and salon owner Rita Hazan for her gorgeous strands. Rita Hazan stylist, Sean Chin-Sue, is giving HollywoodLife.com readers some EXCLUSIVE tips on how to keep your hair shiny in this cold, winter weather! “Use the Brazilian Blowout Shampoo (Anti-Frizz), or try the Brazilian Blowout smoothing masque,” for extra moisture, Sean says. “Another option is using the Milbon 3-step Anti-Frizz treatment that makes hair naturally shiny. Then, use the Wave Enhancing Mousse by Milbon — it’s a great choice that tames frizz.”

Celebrity hairstylist Philip B further explains WHY hair gets so dull during this season. He told us EXCLUSIVELY: “In winter, there’s less moisture in the air, and indoor heating is even more drying. The only way to keep your hair looking fresh and gleaming (versus flat and lifeless) is to step up your conditioning regimen.” He continues, “To start, I always recommend a weekly Rejuvenating Oil treatment. The formula is made with plant and flower oils, which contain moisturizing molecules so tiny that they can sink deep inside the hair fiber and replenish strands from the inside out. For every day, I’m a big believer in shampoos and conditioners that also work from within. My Everyday Beautiful and ForeverShine collections are perfect for this. They contain tiny botanical oleosomes that deliver an intense moisture boost in the moment, and are time-released so your hair gets even shinier and more manageable as the days go by.”

Finally, Philip B says, “Make sure that your styling products also infuse some lightweight moisture into your hair. My Lovin’ Leave-In Conditioner is ideal for this. Rub a dab between your fingertips and use it to seal dry ends and calm flyaways. It gives your hair beautiful, touchable texture and a more finished look — plus, makes it healthier in the long run.”

HollywoodLifers, are you struggling with how to make hair shiny?