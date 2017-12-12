Is Betty’s Family In Danger? ‘Riverdale’ Fans Freak Out Before Mid-Season Finale

Will Cooper family blood be shed on the mid-season two finale of ‘Riverdale’? See what fans are saying and why they are FREAKING OUT that Betty’s family could be in grave danger.

The Riverdale mid-season finale is on Wednesday, December 13, so of course fans are trying to figure out what’s going to happen. A promo for the episode also has the fans buzzing, because they think that it’s Betty Cooper’s family who will fall prey to the Black Hood. When the show’s official Twitter shared a terrifying gif of the Black Hood dressed as Santa Claus and climbing over a couch to get to Betty, fans did not turn a blind eye to what was happening in the background. If you look very, very closely you’ll spot two bodies slouched over on the couch — but you can’t see their faces. Since the scene takes place in the Cooper family living room (which is obviously by the stone fireplace with the red trim), fans suspect the Black Hood is coming for Betty’s family.

Now, to be fair, this could all just be a dream (aka nightmare) that Betty has as the Black Hood continues to taunt her. But don’t forget that she blatantly threatened him in a previous episode, promising to take him down as she has so many others in the past. If the Black Hood feels truly threatened by his so-called “muse,” there’s a good chance he’s going to retaliate — making Betty’s family the #1 target. However, that doesn’t mean they’re dead. They could have easily been drugged or knocked out so that the Black Hood could focus on getting to Betty, or at least just scaring her. We are 100% going to be on the edge of our seats for this mid-season finale!

When you realize Betty's family lying dead in the background…… pic.twitter.com/Oj7UlI4mvZ — Katy (@Bugheadforlife3) December 11, 2017

