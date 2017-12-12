Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why They’ll Never Marry If They’re Not Engaged In 2018

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in love but if there’s no ring on Gwen’s finger by the end of the new year, the couple may take marriage off the table for good! Find out EXCLUSIVE details on why here!

Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, are one of the cutest celebrity couples on the radar today, but their long term commitment may not turn into marriage if the engagement doesn’t happen in 2018. “They are at the point of their relationship where forever is a part of the conversation and Gwen is hoping to be engaged and ready for marriage by the end of 2018,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “If she doesn’t get a ring by the end of 2018 then she thinks it might never happen.” Woah! We can certainly understand Gwen’s skepticism but with how in love these two look, we opt to say never say never! See some of Gwen and Blake’s sweetest milestones in their relationship here!

We have every reason to believe that Gwen and Blake have a strong relationship with no bounds. They have been very open about their love and always look happy while out and about either on romantic nights alone or on fun-loving trips with Gwen’s three boys, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. There’s been a lot of speculation that Gwen and Blake have been considering tying the knot for a while and they may have even thought of eloping instead of having a big wedding.

If the the big personal moment doesn’t eventually happen, Gwen and Blake definitely have some big professional moments to reflect on. From teaming up as fellow judges on The Voice to recording and releasing a duet for Gwen’s Christmas album, You Make it Feel Like Christmas, there’s been no shortage of ways to showcase how happy they are together and we fully support their love whether they’re married or not!

