Addison Agen Gushes Over Advice She’s Gotten From Adam Levine: He’s ‘Taught Me’ So Much

After the Dec. 11 episode of ‘The Voice,’ Addison Agen dished to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how much she’s learned from her coach, Adam Levine.

Addison Agen started out season 13 of The Voice on Miley Cyrus‘ team, but she was stolen by Adam Levine in the Battles. Now, Addison is a semifinalist with high hopes of making it to the finale (Top 4), and she gives her coach a lot of credit for helping her along the way. “He’s been in the industry for so, so long, and it’s incredible how long his band has been there,” she gushed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Knowing how much it takes and how much work it takes…it’s not simple and it’s not easy. There’s no straight way in doing it. It’s making your own path, and he really has shown me and given me great tips on making my own path and being who I want to be as an artist.”

Specifically, Addison said Adam has given her “great” tips on songwriting and truly helped her find the sound she wants to put out in the world. “I already have an album out, but [my next one] is going to be a totally different sound,” she explained. “I have grown so, so much in the last few years, especially during this.” Addison is one of eight semifinalists left on season 13 of The Voice, and after coming in at No. 2 on the iTunes chart for her Dec. 11 Semifinals performance, it’s looking like there’s a pretty good chance she’ll advance to the Finals. Unfortunately, only HALF of the remaining contestants will move on after the Dec. 12 episode, so it’s going to be tough either way.

Coach Adam also had Adam Cunningham left on his team, while Blake Shelton is left with Red Marlow, Chloe Kohanski and Keisha Renee, Miley has Brooke Simpson and coach Jennifer Hudson has Noah Mac and Davon Fleming.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Addison has what it takes to win The Voice?