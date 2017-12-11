Noah Mac: 5 Things To Know About The Swoonworthy Contestant On ‘The Voice’

Noah Mac is fighting to win ‘The Voice’ season 13, and he definitely has what it takes to win. Here’s what you need to know about Noah before his next performance!

1. He sang at his sister’s funeral. When Noah Mac, 17, was just 7 years old, his 19-year-old sister, Stevie, lost her battle to brain cancer. To honor his beloved sister, Noah sang at her funeral, according to his NBC bio. His parents were totally shocked because they had no idea their son had such a beautiful voice. “First of all, I can’t imagine how hard that must have been. I’m here to tell you, out of respect, a man that can sing at his own sister’s funeral can handle the pressure of this competition,” coach Blake Shelton, 41, told Noah after learning his story. “I have nothing but respect for you for doing that. And I have nothing but admiration for your voice, man.”

2. He’s already released an EP! Just months before he would audition for The Voice season 13, Noah released his first EP title Light. The EP features six songs. If you need new Noah songs to listen to other than The Voice songs, you have to check out the songs on Light! The EP is available on iTunes now!

3. He built his own studio to practice music. Noah’s a resident of Dublin, California, and spends the majority of his time working on his music. He writes and records most of his music in a studio he built himself in his family’s backyard shed.

4. He was on Team Blake, but then he got stolen! Noah initially ended up on Blake’s team, but Blake chose Keisha Renee, 30, in the battle rounds. Thankfully, Noah’s journey wasn’t over. Jennifer Hudson, 36, stole Noah! The singer revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL how Jennifer has helped him as a performer. “Before, I didn’t feel as confident as a performer, or as comfortable,” Noah told HollywoodLife.com. “I had a lot of problems with nerves and she really helped me by validating me. I think this whole process and experience has given me a lot of validation and confidence moving forward.”

5. He’s not just a singer. He’s a musician, too! As we’ve seen on The Voice, Noah can play the piano. He can also play the guitar!

