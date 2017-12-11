Max Born: 5 Things To Know About The Famous Quantum Physicist & Today’s Google Doodle

Today, Dec. 11, would have been Max Born’s 135th birthday. Google is celebrating the esteemed physicist and mathematician, so here are 5 key things you need to know about him!

1. He’s got one famous grandchild! Max Born married Hedwig (Hedi) Ehrenberg in 1913. They had three children together, two daughters and one son. Their daughter Irene was the mother of Olivia Newton-John, which makes Max the Grease star’s grandfather. Talk about a successful family!

2. He won the prestigious Nobel Prize. Max shared the Nobel Prize for Physics with Walter Bothe in 1954. Max won for his “fundamental research in quantum mechanics, especially for his statistical interpretation of the wave function.” Walter won for “the coincidence method and his discoveries made therewith.”

3. He’s best known for the Born Rule. The Born Rule is a quantum theory that uses mathematical probability to predict the location of wave particles in a quantum system, according to Max’s Google Doodle bio page.

4. He was forced to flee Germany in the 1930s. The Nazi Party rose to power in 1933, and Max was one of six Jewish professors at the University of Göttingen suspended that year. He left Germany for England that year. He then served as the Tait Professor of Natural Philosophy at the University of Edinburgh for almost 20 years before his retirement in 1954.

5. Max and Albert Einstein were pals. They had a long-running argument about whether or not “God” plays dice, according to Biography.

