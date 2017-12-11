Keisha Renee: 5 Things To Know About One Of The Top Talents On ‘The Voice’

Team Blake’s Keisha Renee has one incredibly powerful voice. She’s definitely a season 13 frontrunner on ‘The Voice.’ Here’s what you should know about Keisha before she takes the stage again!

1. She used to be Nicki Minaj’s background singer! Keisha Renee, 30, was a background singer for Nicki, 35, on the Pink Friday Tour, Pink Friday: Reloaded Tour, and The Pinkprint Tour. She is also credited for background vocals on Nicki’s reissued album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up. Keisha got to travel the world with Nicki, and she’s incredibly to the female rapper for the experience. “Working for someone who is a female in a male-dominated industry I have gotten the best knowledge ever,” Keisha said in a conference call.

2. She decided to pursue a country music career, despite what other people told her. After high school, Keisha moved to Houston and discovered country music. She was captivated by the genre, but she was told she’d better tackling pop or R&B. When she auditioned for The Voice season 13, she sang country icon Don Gibson’s “I Can’t Stop Loving You.” Keisha has said she wants to “break the mold of what people think a country artist looks like.” Her dreams of becoming a successful country artist led her to choosing Blake Shelton, 41, as her coach.

3. She was diagnosed with diabetes while pregnant. During her pregnancy, Keisha weighed 356 pounds, according to her NBC bio. She calls her pregnancy a “huge wake-up call” and credits her daughter, Amari, with saving her life. Keisha lost weight after the birth of Amari.

4. She used to work with Adam Lambert! Keisha also toured with the 35-year-old American Idol alum. “He gave me a chance,” Keisha said in a conference call. “This industry is very image-driven. I’ve been trying to be a solo artist for a long time, but I didn’t look the part.”

5. She’s constantly showing her fans love. Keisha is always retweeting and responding to fans on Twitter. Isn’t she the sweetest?

