Dr. Dean Lorich: 5 Things To Know About The Celebrity Surgeon Found Dead

Dr. Dean Lorich was known as a gifted surgeon before his tragic death in NYC. Learn more about the doctor, who once saved Bono, here.

1. He was found dead on December 10: Dr. Dean Lorich, 54, was discovered dead by his 11-year-old daughter in their Park Avenue apartment in New York City. The little girl found him lying dead on the bathroom floor with a knife sticking out of his chest, ran downstairs and told the doorman, who called 911. Her mother and two other sisters were not home at the time. Police are treating the death as a suicide, but are still investigating. “He was under some personal stress,” a police source told the NY Daily News.

2. He was a notable surgeon in NYC: Dr. Lorich was the associate director of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at Hospital for Special Surgery and the Chief of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. He was also an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University, and an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Albert Einstein School of Medicine. He was also a member of the teaching faculty of the AO/ASIF.

3. He treated Bono after his debilitating 2014 bicycle accident: Dr. Lorich took care of Bono in 2014 after the U2 frontman got in a serious bike crash in Central Park. Bono lost control of his bike while swerving to avoid another cyclist. He landed on his face, fracturing his eye socket, his shoulder, and his elbow. It took months of recovery; U2 had to cancel their tour. Lorich performed multiple surgeries on Bono while he was hospitalized in NYC. He’s better than ever, thanks to the good doctor.

4. He volunteered in Haiti in 2010: Dr. Lorich offered his medical services to victims of the 2010 hurricane in Haiti, which devastated the country. “It’s devastating news. Dean was a friend and a tremendous doctor,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, who volunteered with Dr. Lorich in Haiti. “The medical community will have an extremely large void without him.”

5. He was a beloved local figure: Dr. Lorich was part of a team of doctors who helped NYPD Officer Tarrell Lee when he was run over by an SUV in 2005. He also treated FDNY firefighter Matt Long, who was run over by a bus the same year. They became friends after the long journey together.

“He was a good doctor, and a good man. He saved and helped so many people. He gave me back my life, and my family and I are all devastated,” Long told the Daily News. “He came to my wedding. He was part of my life … This guy did so much for me.”

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Dr. Lorich’s loved ones during this difficult time.