You Saw [SPOILER] Get Bit On ‘The Walking Dead’ & Didn’t Even Realize It

Believe it or not, the shocking moment on ‘The Walking Dead’s mid-season 8 finale wasn’t all that shocking if you paid VERY close attention to one specific scene. Re-watch it here!

SPOILER ALERT: If you are not caught up on The Walking Dead and do not want the mid-season eight finale to be spoiled, stop reading. Last warning! It was Carl (Chandler Riggs) who revealed that he had been bitten on The Walking Dead‘s December 10 episode, which obviously means he’s dying. However, that’s not the most shocking piece of information surrounding Carl. The shocking part is that we actually watched Carl get bit in a previous episode and didn’t even realize it because, duh, it’s Carl — we thought he was untouchable. How crazy is that?

Watch the video above to see the moment that a walker takes a bite out of Carl’s abdomen. It all went down while he was trying to bring Siddiq back to the safety of Alexandria, but they ran into a small group of walkers. As you’ll see, Carl is overwhelmed by a walker that he throws off of him and to the side as another walker approaches him. While he’s trying to fend off the second walker, we see the first walker lean over and attack Carl. After he shoots both walkers you can see he is stunned by what’s just happened. When this scene originally aired most viewers likely assumed he was just in shock over the crazy attack, but now we know that it’s because he’s been bit. At one point, after Carl stands up, you see him look down at his side — but he says nothing.

