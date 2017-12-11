‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Top 8 Rock 2 Performances Each In Hopes Of Making The Finals

Eight are left on season 13 of ‘The Voice,’ and they’ll hit the stage again for two performances each on the Dec. 11 episode. Follow along with everything as it goes down in our live blog here!

The first artist to take the stage is Adam Cunningham from Adam Levine’s team. Adam was in the Bottom Two two weeks in a row, but made it through without having to sing for the Instant Save last week. This time, he’s singing Lonestar’s “I’m Already There,” which is a powerful and emotional ballad. The performance is not only sung well, but also brings all the feels as Adam pours his emotions into every lyric. Next up, is an awesome duet from Chloe Kohanski (team Blake Shelton) and Noah Mac (team Jennifer Hudson). The young stars perform “Wicked Game” and earn rave reviews from the coaches.

