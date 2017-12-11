Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson & GF Expecting A Baby Girl: See Adorable Message

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a big new project lined up for 2018. He’s got a baby on the way with GF Lauren Hashian and it’s a little girl! We’ve got his sweet message about the wonderful news.

What an amazing Christmas gift Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, has as he’s got a baby on the way with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian. He announced on Dec. 11 that the couple is expecting and he’s going to have another daughter. In a sweet Instagram pic he showed his nearly two-year-old daughter Jasmine sitting under a Christmas tree with a sign above her that said “It’s a girl” in big pink letters. Underneath it continued “Can’t wait to be a big sister. And finally the BOSS!”

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis,” he captioned the big reveal.

