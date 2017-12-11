‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Demands Ryan Take & Pass Drug Tests Before Seeing Bentley

Ryan hit a major hurdle in his quest to spend time with his son, Bentley, during the Dec. 11 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, when both Maci and a lawyer told him he’d have to pass drug tests.

Ryan thought his life would magically go back to normal once he returned home from rehab, but he was hit with a bit of reality during the Dec. 11 episode of Teen Mom OG, when he discovered he’d have to pass drug tests before obtaining some more time with his son, Bentley. Ever since he was released from rehab — after just 21 days in a treatment facility — Maci has pretty much kept their son away from Ryan. She allowed them to have a quick visit during Father’s Day, but other than that, Maci has ignored most of Ryan’s attempts to see Bentley. Well, sort of. She did say she’d allow him to see Bentley if he passed drug tests (paid for by her). He, however, ignored those texts. So then, Ryan took it upon himself to call a lawyer because he thought that a lawyer would side with him and give him some visitation rights. Sadly for Ryan, the lawyer delivered him some bad news. In order to secure some visitation rights with Bentley, Ryan would have to…. pass some drug tests. (Duh!) The lawyer told Ryan that no judge would ever approve him visitation rights without proof that he’s clean and sober. We’re hoping Ryan’s drug-free, but he looked pretty scared and disappointed upon hearing the news.

Two other Teen Mom OG stars who hit hurdles this week were Tyler and Catelynn. They tried launching their kids clothing line, but ran into a major issue when the site crashed. Apparently, they didn’t account for their millions of fans bombarding the site, so they had no idea they’d have to purchase a larger server. It took more than 24 hours to get the issue fixed, and once everything was settled, Tyler and Catelynn celebrated their 52 sales by going out on a boat with their friends and family. Also — did anyone else cringe when Tyler said he was going to jump off a bridge amid their site crashing? Especially considering Catelynn is currently seek treatment after having suicidal thoughts.

Meanwhile, Amber and Matt tried saving their relationship by taking part in a new season of Marriage Boot Camp (it hasn’t aired yet), but upon her return home, Amber said there’s nothing worth saving. Amber also got excited by the idea of dating other guys, but she said Matt’s still holding out hope for a reunion.

And lastly, Farrah prepared to travel abroad, so she spent most of the episode getting all of her ducks in a row. More specifically, she wanted to make sure that Michael and his wife, who were going to babysit Sophia, wouldn’t allow Debra anywhere near her. And speaking of Debra, she spent this episode shopping for hats, while last week she spent time shopping for wigs… super exciting!

