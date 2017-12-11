Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Is ‘Built On Mutual Trust’: There’s A ‘Lot Of Love’

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still going strong with no signs of stopping. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that their relationship’s success depends on trust.

Taylor Swift, 27, and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, are in good shape, and their relationship won’t be the source of a breakup song anytime in the near future. A source close to the Reputation singer EXCLUSIVELY told us that the pair’s avoidance of the limelight has nothing to do with any trouble in paradise. “Taylor and Joe have never purposely been ‘hiding’ their relationship, it just so happened that they started dating during a time Taylor had made a conscious decision to stay out of the spotlight,” our source said. “Now she has the new album to promote she’s out and about a lot more, and when Joe isn’t working, he’s with her…” That should make any Swifty extremely happy to hear!

The source went on to say that the two not only love each other, they trust and respect one another as well. “Things are amazing between them, their relationship is awesome—it’s built on mutual respect and trust, and one whole lot of love,” our source added. It looks like Taylor is trying to make this relationship work long-term, and that these two are clearly in love. We reported earlier how the two of them were caught smooching at Jingle Ball as they danced to Ed Sheeran, 26.

In addition, the two were spotted holding hands at the Madison Square Garden event — hey, their PDA doesn’t lie. These two seem inseparable! Click here to see pics of celebs, including Taylor, who wore the sexiest MTV EMAs dresses of all time.

